Tripura: Gopalnagar residents seek police action over alleged communal instigation

Agartala: Hundreds of local residents from Gopalnagar in the West Tripura district on Thursday, convened at the Sidhai Mohanpur police station, demanding action against certain “outsiders” accused of attempting to instigate communal discord between Hindu and Muslim communities in the area.

The delegation, primarily comprising Muslim residents of Gopalnagar village under the jurisdiction of Sidhai Mohanpur police station, met with the officer-in-charge, Mangesh Patari.

They informed Mangnesh about an incident that occurred in their village on Wednesday, which they believe that some outsiders deliberately misrepresented to create tension.

According to a member of the delegation, the issue began when a local resident, Abu Miah, slaughtered a cow within his courtyard on Wednesday.

Following the incident, neighboring Hindu residents objected, leading to a verbal exchange. However, the local Panchayat leaders promptly diffused the situation.

The villagers alleged that later in the afternoon, a group of “outsiders” entered their area and recorded videos and pictures of the incident using their mobile phones.

“They circulated a video on social media platforms with the intention to disrupt the communal harmony between Hindus and Muslims,” the delegation member stated.

“The group belongs to a party of Tripura, which believes in communal politics and wants to incite tension in the area, which the majority of Muslims condemn vehemently,” the member added.

According to the local villagers, they specifically identified Tipra Motha’s Minority Cell leader, Shah Alam, and his associates as the “outsiders.” Alam reportedly visited the location on Thursday.

When contacted, Shah Alam offered a different perspective, claiming, “Two persons suffered injuries after miscreants launched an attack on two houses. One of the elderly persons received eight stitches after miscreants attacked.”

In view of the situation, the local authorities have implemented adequate security measures in the Gopalnagar area to prevent any further escalation of tension and maintain communal harmony in the state.