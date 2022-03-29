AGARTALA: The Tripura government has undertaken a major fish farming-oriented project utilizing Dumboor lake located in Dhalai district, about 120 kilometers from the capital city Agartala.

The Dumboor lake is considered to be the largest water body in the state and thus efforts are being made to promote innovative fish farming for the economic uplift of people living around the lake, said Fishery Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia.

He said, “Most of the people living in the surrounding areas of the lake come from poor backgrounds and thus this project is very ambitious in nature. We are distributing equipment necessary for cage culture of fish—a new technique introduced in the state. We have received Rs 25 crore from the Prime Minister Matsya Sampada scheme to carry out the project here”.

Jamatia along with top officials of his department paid a visit to Dmboor lake on Tuesday to see the preparedness of the project.

“People of the area have less idea about cage culture but it has good potential to generate income for the people. In the initial stage, we are distributing equipment among 260 families in the area against our target of 1,000 families in total,” he pointed out.

“Fish culture is an alternative income opportunity for the people of the area and I feel once they develop acquaintance with this method of fish culture, the rural economy of the region will get a big boost. I have talked to the beneficiaries and directed the concerned officials to guide them with the latest technical knowledge and supervision”, Jamatia told reporters.

Spread over an area of 41 square kilometers, Dumboor lake is also an important tourist spot in the state.