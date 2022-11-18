AGARTALA: A doctor in the Northeast state of Tripura has been arrested on charges of rape and cheating.

The incident has been reported from Dasmighat area under Teliamura police station in Khowai district of Tripura.

Surajit Das, a doctor at Teliamura hospital, allegedly got involved in a romantic relationship with a nurse in Agartala that lasted for six to seven months.

The doctor, in the month of May this year, reportedly called the nurse to his rented accommodation at Teliamura in Agartala and tried to persuade her for sexual intercourse.

When the nurse refused for the same, the doctor promised her of marriage, following which she agreed to have sexual intercourse with him.

Later, the doctor again allegedly tried to persuade the nurse for having sexual intercourse, to which the nurse clearly refused.

On being turned down, the doctor allegedly physically assaulted the nurse at the same rented accommodation, where the duo earlier allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse.

The victim nurse then approached the Agartala Women Police Station in Tripura, seeking justice.

The complaint was then transferred from Agartala Women Police Station to Teliamura Police Station in Tripura.

Investigation into the case began under sections 376/417/325/506 Indian Penal Code.