Agartala: The CPI (M) has strongly denied the party’s involvement in the attack on the BJP office in Tripura.

West Tripura District Secretary Ratan Das on Tuesday rubbished the allegations leveled by state information and cultural affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury that left party workers vandalized the BJP office at Mandwai Bazar area.

“All the allegations made against our party are baseless and factually concocted. The incident is the fallout of a power tussle between two political parties and CPI (M) is in no way involved in these attacks,” Das told reporters.

Das said, “Any kind of attacks on the offices of political parties is unacceptable. It is the responsibility of the state government to ensure the safety and security of the people. If the party office of any political party comes under attack it is the failure of the law and order machinery. Ironically, to hide their failures, the minister chose CPI (M) as his soft target.”

He accused the BJP of letting loose a reign of terror ever since it came to power in 2018.

“A countless number of party offices belonging to CPI (M) were attacked, set ablaze, or vandalized by the miscreants backed by the ruling party. People who attacked the party office at Mandwai were once considered to be affiliated with the BJP only. Now, there is a power tussle in the area between two parties and CPI (M) is consistently raising its voice against them,” he added.

Criticizing the state BJP leadership for endorsing the unruly behavior of its workers, Das said, “Those who accompanied the minister during his Mandwai visit allowed leadership to the attacks on CPI (M) offices and a newspaper office at the heart of the city. In our FIR, we have mentioned their names specifically. But, the ruling party was silent on these incidents”.