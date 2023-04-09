AGARTALA: Two cousin sisters, aged 12 and 7, drowned in Surma river in Dhalai district of Tripura.

The two deceased girls have been identified as Seema (7) and Shanti (12).

While Seema is a resident of Thakur Chera village in South Tripura district, Shanti hails from Vishwaketu Para.

It may be mentioned here that Seema had visited Shanti’s place to append her holidays after appearing for her class exams.

The cousin sisters went to the banks of Surma river to collet vegetables.

But Seema slipped and fell into the river.

Seeing her younger cousin sister drowning, Shanti jumped into the river to save her, but unfortunately she also drowned.

Meanwhile, bodies of both the cousin sisters have been recovered.

Notably, personnel of the national disaster response force (NDRF) and Tripura fire department launched a search and rescue operation to retrieve the bodies of the cousin sisters soon after receiving information about the incident.

Bodies of both the sisters have been sent to Gandachera sub-divisional hospital in Tripura for autopsy.