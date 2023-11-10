AGARTALA: Tripura Congress has written to the All India Congress Committee (AICC), urging it to initiate disciplinary action against its MLA Birajit Sinha.

The Tripura Congress has accused Birajit Sinha of indulging in ‘anti party activities’ and ‘inciting factionalism’ within the party ranks.

It may be mentioned here that Birajit Sinha had earlier served as the president of the Tripura u it of the Congress party.

According to reports, the AICC will respond to the request of the Tripura Congress only after the assembly elections in five states of the country gets over.

Notably, Birajit Sinha reportedly stopped participating in Congress party programmes after his ouster as Tripura Congress president earlier this year.

Moreover, his close aide Samrat Roy was also removed as Tripura president of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).