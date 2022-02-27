AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said that the culprits behind instigating violence in Agartala city will not be spared and strict legal action will be taken against them.

“No one with evil intentions to create a law and order crisis in Tripura will be spared. I am collecting the data and stern action will be initiated soon,” Deb told reporters in Agartala.

He went to the hospital to inquire about the health condition of Srimanta Bhil, a cop who sustained injuries during the political clashes.

“Why did the cops come under attack? I am also the Home Minister of the state and I know how to deal with such a situation,” added Deb.

He also claimed that the people who plotted the whole incident were noted criminals and they gathered in the capital with the motive to create tension.

“Noted criminals, smugglers are now being roped into political affiliations. I have no problem with fair politics. In Democracy, all the parties have equal rights to exercise their powers and reach out to people. But, that does not mean that I will allow hooliganism in my state. The leaders who are behind these activities are driven wild because all their businesses had been stopped now,” added Chief Minister Deb.