Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has confirmed that the state is fully prepared to handle any potential security challenges, with measures in place that align with central government directives.

Speaking to the media after a high-level security review at his official residence, Saha emphasized that the state is closely following all instructions from the Centre.

“I convened this meeting to ensure better coordination among security agencies,” Saha said, noting that central authorities, including the Prime Minister and Defence Minister, are closely monitoring the situation and providing immediate updates on any required actions.

While no immediate threats have been identified, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of a proactive approach. “Our security forces are alert and ready. While threats can be unpredictable, we are fully equipped to handle any scenario,” he added.

Officials in the civil secretariat confirmed that Saha has directed top officials from the BSF, CRPF, Assam Rifles, and Tripura Police to enhance border surveillance and ensure heightened vigilance.

Security at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, located just 18 km from the Bangladesh border, has also been intensified. The airport, considered a hyper-sensitive installation, is under increased scrutiny. Airport Director Kailash Chander Meena urged passengers to arrive at least three hours before their departure due to enhanced screening protocols.

“These measures are vital for smooth check-in and boarding given the current nationwide alert,” Meena explained. While specific security details remain confidential, he assured that the airport continues to operate securely and according to threat assessment protocols.

With critical infrastructure and border areas under strict surveillance, Tripura remains on high alert as authorities continue to maintain a robust security posture across the state.