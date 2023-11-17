AGARTALA: Body of a BSF personnel has been recovered under mysterious circumstances in Agartala on Friday (November 17) morning.

The body of the BSF personnel was found near the Lankamura iron bridge at Agartala in Tripura.

The deceased BSF personnel has been identified as Ishan Chandra Dora.

He belonged to the 42nd battalion of the BSF stationed at Lankamura Border Outpost (BOP) in Tripura.

Initial investigation suggests that the BSF personnel fell from a culvert that led to his death.

“We have recovered his rifle. There are no signs of bullet injuries on his body. He suspectedly succumbed to the injuries sustained from the fall,” a Tripura police official said.

However, an investigation into the death of the BSF personnel has been launched by the Tripura police.