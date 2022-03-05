AGARTALA: The ruling BJP in Tripura has made major reshuffle in the state party rank and file as well as in the district and mandal level committees in the last couple of days.

With the assembly elections slated in less than one year, the developments assume significance and new appointments are given considering the strategic locations where the party needs to improve its hold.

A host of new leaders have been lately assigned with significant roles, something that indicates the party is making conscious efforts to restructure the party before the polls.

BJP state President Dr Manik Saha on Saturday released the official list of the revised state committee.

According to the list, BJP MP from East Tripura assembly constituency Rebati Tripura and Tripura Sports Council Secretary Amit Rakshit have been awarded the new responsibilities of vice-president.

The new committee that consists of seven vice presidents, three general secretaries, six secretaries and other office bearers posts, also inducted Mihira Sarkar and Mousumi Das in new roles of office secretary and secretaries.

The number of spokespersons has also been increased as Advocate Kartik Jamatia and Ashmita Banik have been included in the league of spokespersons headed by chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, new Mandal presidents of six Agartala assembly constituencies and Hrishyamukh Mandal have been appointed in the last few days.

Sushankar Bhowmik succeeded Asesh Baidya at Hrishyamukh while Hiralal Debnath will shoulder the responsibility Mandal President at the 6-Agartala constituency.

Sources in the state BJP said, “The changes have been brought to make sure that one man one post-policy can be established.”

“In the BJP, there is a system that one man can’t hold multiple responsibilities both in the government as well as in the organization. But, some MLAs are still holding the post of District President in several parts of the state. In such cases, the reshuffle is being brought in,” added the sources.

Sources in South Tripura district said, Asesh Baidy will be elevated to the post of district president and Sabroom MLA Shankar Roy will be relieved from the post.

If this process follows on, MLA Parimal Debbarma may also lose his organizational position of district president, added the sources.