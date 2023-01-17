AGARTALA: Tripura royal scion and TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarman, on Monday, claimed that no talks of alliance have been held with any political party.

He said that TIPRA will not enter into any alliance with other parties without written assurance on “Greater Tipraland” demand.

“Without any written agreement there will be no alliance. I am here for my people. I can’t compromise for the rights of my people. We don’t need anyone’s support. We will contest for our constitutional rights. We are not like other regional people who used people for vote bank politics by taking money,” the TIPRA chief said.

The TIPRA chief arrived at Agartala in Tripura from Meghalaya to attend a mass gathering of “Women TIPRA Federation” at Khumulwng at Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

“Every time women attend our rally, but they never get an opportunity to talk. Because of blessing from women, mother and sisters, we TIPRA are here now,” said Tripura royal scion and TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarman.

When asked about any kind of dialogue on alliance, Pradyot said, “Alliance is possible when I will get written assurance. Because of people we are here and running the TTAADC. I have promised them something which I can’t compromise for money, post or power. Where ever we will contest will defeat everyone.”