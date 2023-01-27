NEW DELHI: The top brass of the BJP, on Thursday, met in New Delhi to finalise the party’s candidate for the upcoming Tripura assembly elections.

Top BJP leaders, including party’s national president JP Nadda and union home minister Amit Shah, were present in the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, BJP’s state incharge Mahesh Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Deb.

Prior to this meeting, the Tripura BJP leaders held a meeting at the residence of the party’s northeast incharge Sambit Patra.

The BJP is likely to finalise its candidates for the Tripura assembly elections on Friday in its central election committee meeting.

Notably, polling for elections to the 60-member Tripura legislative assembly is slated to be held in one phase on February 16.

Counting of votes will be carried out on March 2.