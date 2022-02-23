AGARTALA: Agartala Smart City Mission in Tripura has undertaken a special plantation drive to mitigate the loss of green cover for several projects in the implementation stage.

As per the special drive, ten trees would be planted for one tree chopped off for the projects.

“Under a special Asian Development Bank funded project, all the city roads would be upgraded into smart roads and thus a substantial number of trees would be extracted. To mitigate the loss to the overall green cover of Agartala city, we have already identified land for compensatory plantation. The funds have also been earmarked for the afforestation drive,” said Chief Executive Officer, Agartala Smart City Mission, Sailesh Yadav.

Apart from that, he said, several trees were also extracted that came in the way of the new highway expansion project linking Agartala city to the new international terminal building.

“Some trees that came exactly in the middle of the proposed road have been extracted. Otherwise, under the technical guidance of Tripura Forest Department, 200 hundred trees have been replanted in safe places where these adult trees would not get affected,” Yadav added.

Also read: Tripura: TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debbarma bats for preserving languages of non-Kokborok speaking indigenous tribes

Meanwhile, an afforestation project to raise 1000 trees on both the sides of the highway linking Agartala with the Airport has been also approved.

“A green median will be created through this drive,” he added.