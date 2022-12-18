Agartala: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various key initiatives worth over Rs 4350 crores in Tripura.

The projects include the launch of Grih Pravesh programme for beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban and Rural, connectivity projects for the widening of the Agartala bypass (Khayerpur – Amtali) NH-08, laying the foundation stones for 32 roads of more than 230 kilometres in length under PMGSY III and improvement projects of 112 roads covering a distance of over 540 kilometres.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the State Institute of Hotel Management at Anandnagar and Agartala Government Dental College.

The Prime Minister said, “With the blessing of Maa Tripura Sundari, the development journey of Tripura is witnessing new heights.”

The Prime Minister congratulated the people of Tripura for today’s projects which are related to connectivity, skill development and schemes related to the household of the poor. “Tripura is getting its first dental college today”, the Prime Minister remarked as he said that the youth of Tripura will now have the opportunity to become doctors without having to leave the state.

He further informed that today, more than 2 lakh poor people from the state are performing Grih Pravesh in their new pucca homes where the owners of the houses are our mothers and sisters. The Prime Minister took the opportunity to congratulate the women from these households who will become homeowners for the first ever.

“Tripura is one of the leading states when it comes to building houses for the poor”, the Prime Minister informed.