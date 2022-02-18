AGARTALA: TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Friday warned a section of his party supporters and gave a clear message that those who were trying to use the party platform for their personal agenda had all the reasons to worry about.

Addressing a public meeting at Barkathal, around 20 kilometers away from Agartala, Debbarman said, “Stop selling yourself for money and fame. TIPRA motha is not formed for these purposes. This party has a bigger role to play for the upliftment of the indigenous society”.

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, Debbarman said, “If elections can happen in UP, Punjab and other states what is wrong with our village committees. There is a perception in their mind: if Tiprasa does not get money for development, then only they shall vote for BJP.”

“We Tiprasa may not have money, but we are not beggars. I want to urge you all to get united for the last fight. In the next 10 to 12 months we are going to script a new history in Tripura,” he added.

Slamming a section of leaders of his own party, he said, “There is no room for opportunists. In TIPRA motha that has been formed for the sole purpose of Greater Tipraland can’t compromise for personal interest for a handful of people. For them, I want to say, don’t betray your own people for the post and money”.

He made a clarion call to each and every community of the indigenous society to get united for the fight of Greater Tipraland.

“Don’t get divided by falling to the ploy. Debbarma, Jamatia, Molsom all are one. We need to showcase our unity and thus our goal of Greater Tipraland will be reached”, said Debbarman.

Thousands of Tipra Motha supporters gathered in the rally. Sources in the party said, Debbarman will address a series of rallies across the TTAADC areas to press for the demand of Village Committee elections.