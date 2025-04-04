Agartala: In the heart of Agartala in Tripura, the Durga Bari temple, a historical and culturally significant site, hosts Durga Puja twice a year.

Established by the Manikya Dynasty, the temple’s unique tradition and heritage draw thousands of devotees during both celebrations.

Notably, the temple’s idol of Goddess Durga differs from the conventional ten-armed depiction—the idol worshipped here has only two arms.

The Government of Tripura financially supports the organization of Durga Puja at Durga Bari. The instrument of accession signed between the Tripura royal family and the Government of India mentions this temple.

The royal family of Tripura has been observing this festival for centuries. The temple follows two separate Durga Puja celebrations annually.

People observe Basanti Puja in the Bengali month of Chaitra, the last month of the calendar year, and celebrate Sharadiya Durga Puja in Ashwin, around September-October, as per the English calendar.

While the widely known Sharadiya Durga Puja, linked to Lord Ram, who invoked Goddess Durga for blessings before battle, people consider Basanti Puja the original form of Durga Puja.

The origin of this unique depiction dates back to Maharani Sulakshana Devi, the wife of Maharaja Krishna Kishore Manikya.

According to temple head priest Jayanta Bhattacharjee, the Maharani fainted upon seeing the ten-armed depiction of the Goddess.

“That night, she received a divine vision instructing that the revered Devi should worshipped in a two-armed form. In response, the royal family modified the idol accordingly,” the priest explained.

Bhattacharjee further stated that the Goddess still has ten arms, but eight of them remain latent or invisible in the form in which she is worshipped at the temple.

With the onset of Maha Saptami, the temple comes alive with grand rituals and the arrival of hundreds of devotees.

Traditional ceremonies commence in the morning, culminating in an animal sacrifice as an offering to the Goddess.

The festivities continue with Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami, leading to the grand conclusion of Maha Dashami.

Beyond Durga Bari, people celebrated community Durga Pujas across various locations in Tripura, keeping the vibrant spirit of the festival alive.