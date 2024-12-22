Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), accusing it of neglecting the welfare of the people during its tenure in Tripura.

He credited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers for their relentless efforts in bringing about a political transformation in the state.

While addressing a public gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 668 crore in Dhalai district, Shah highlighted the achievements of the BJP government in Tripura under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Modi government, in collaboration with the state government, has shown how democracy can lead to real development. BJP karyakartas (workers) worked tirelessly to overthrow the Communist government, which had failed to deliver even basic amenities to the people,” Shah said.

Recalling his 2017 visit to Tripura as BJP National President, Shah remarked, “When I came here in 2017, there were only six attendees at one of my programs and 11 members in our team. Today, Tripura has transformed. Under the CPIM rule, only about 2.5% of the population had access to clean drinking water. Now, nearly 85% of the population receives piped water. Similarly, while the CPIM failed to provide free rations to the poor, today 82% of economically weaker families benefit from the initiative.”

Shah also interacted with members of the Bru Reang community at the Haduklau Para Bru Settlement Colony (BRUHA PARA) in Dhalai.

During his visit, he met with families and appreciated the efforts of the BJP-led government in addressing the long-standing issues faced by the community.

Highlighting the plight of the Bru Reang community during previous regimes, Shah stated, “For nearly 25 years, the Bru Reang people lived in dire conditions without access to essential services like clean water, electricity, toilets, healthcare, education, and employment. The Congress and Communist governments that ruled Tripura ignored their pain. It was Prime Minister Modi who empathized with their suffering and resolved their issues.”

Shah lauded the landmark agreement facilitated by the BJP government, which resulted in the resettlement of over 40,000 Bru Reang people.

He also detailed the provisions made for their welfare, including healthcare, education, clean drinking water, sanitation, and employment opportunities. He also highlighted initiatives for empowering women through cooperatives.

“Under the previous government, many schemes remained mere announcements with no implementation on the ground. Today, those promises have turned into reality,” Shah asserted, emphasizing the stark difference in governance between the past and the present.