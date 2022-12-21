AGARTALA: As the election for the Tripura Legislative Assembly is approaching, special officers of the Election Commission of India visited Tripura to launch Voter Awareness Program and improve facilities at polling stations.

Election Commission of India has deputed Dr Ranavir Singh and Santosh Ajmera to review the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) and improve the facilities for disabled and old-aged voters for the ensuing elections to the Tripura Legislative Assembly.

On arrival, the ECI team reviewed the SVEEP Plans and Accessibility measures with all the District Election Officers (DM & Collectors) through a video conference in presence of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura, Kiran Gitte.

District Nodal Officers, Additional CEO and other officers of the Election Department were also present in the review meeting.

“All the District Election Officers (DM & Collectors) have presented their preparedness to the delegation. After detail review the Special Officers gave specific suggestions to improve the voter awareness program in the State,” a statement read.

It further said that the voting percentage in 2013 Tripura Assembly Elections was 91.82% whereas in 2018 Tripura Assembly Elections it was lower at 89.38%.

“Therefore, the ECI team has advised the DMs to identify the lower turnout areas and find out the reasons for low voting. They shall design the voter awareness program to improve the polling percentage to the level of 2013 elections,” it reads.

It further stated that the ECI team have instructed the DEOs to provide facilities at polling stations like ramps, wheelchairs, sign language volunteers, ballot papers in braille etc. so that the persons with disability can exercise their votes conveniently.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura has informed the delegates that special initiatives like organizing online quiz contests, decorative polling stations, setting up youth managed, women managed and PwD managed polling stations in every assembly constituency, organizing Rangoli competition in every house holds on the occasion of Poush Sankranti, launching of ‘Mission 929’, launch of attractive audio visual videos, jingles etc. shall be taken up in coming days from to create mass awareness among all sections of voters.