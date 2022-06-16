AGARTALA: All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and in-Charge of Tripura Szaritha Laitphlang on Thursday accused the officer in charge of West Agartala Police Station Subrata Chakrabarty of molesting her.



She said the cops groped her during the scuffle in front of Raj Bhavan’s main entrance.

Sources said, the Congress workers gathered in front of the Raj Bhavan entrance as per the pre-scheduled protest program against the ED grilling of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Soon a scuffle broke out between the Congress workers and police personnel deployed in front of the Raj Bhavan.

According to the AICC secretary, there was no female police personnel despite the fact the crowd of Congress workers had a considerable presence of women.

“Subrata Chakraborty has touched me indecently and in the land of Maa Tripura Sundari such shameful acts could not be tolerated. I seek justice from the people of Tripura,” she added.