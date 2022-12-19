AGARTALA: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi left Tripura on Sunday evening after launching several project, opposition CPI-M reacted sharply to his visit to the state.

The CPI-M alleged “BJP is using the government machinery” for the party’s election campaign in view of the upcoming assembly polls in Tripura.

Tripura CPI-M secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said, “With elections round the corner, BJP has paralyzed the entire administrative system of Tripura and put the people of this state in jeopardy.”

He said, “The people of this state, who are disappointed with the misrule of the BJP government during the last 5 years, were waiting for the Prime Minister to explain the reason for the failure of the BJP to fulfill the poll promises of 2018.”

“Apart from this, we were also expecting that PM Modi will make some announcements for Tripura as he has come to the state just before the assembly elections. But, nothing happened; instead PM Modi left the people of this state in trouble and spent a huge amount of public money,” the Tripura CPI-M leader said.

“PM Modi also talked about the Agartala-Akhaura rail project. This project was also started before the Modi government and has not been completed yet and now it is being told that the work of the project will be completed by next 2023. Even the completion of this project is in doubt.”

“During the last 5 years no initiative has been taken to develop the industrial sector of Tripura, rather many industries and production have been shut down due to mafia rule in Bodjangnagar Industrial Development Centre,” he said.