AGARTALA: National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) JP Nadda will arrive in the Northeast state of Tripura on Friday (June 16).

BJP national president JP Nadda will be in Tripura on a two-day trip.

The BJP national president during his trip to Tripura will address a mega rally at Santirbazar in South Tripura to mark nine years of the BJP government at the Centre.

The BJP rally will be held on Saturday (June 17).

According to party sources, over 35,000 people are expected to take part in the mega BJP rally.

Moreover, Nadda will also take stock of Tripura BJP’s preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nadda will land at the MBB airport in Agartala, Tripura on Friday (June 15) night.

He will also chair a meeting with senior Tripura BJP leaders, including CM Manik Saha, over organisational matters.