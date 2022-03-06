AGARTALA: Two teachers of a school in Agartala have been removed for allegedly sexually harassing students, said Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Tripura Education Minister Nath on Saturday said that two teachers of Rajnagar School have been removed after sensitive allegations of molestation were raised against them.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the teachers, Nath said.

The Education Minister rushed to the school following the incident and interacted with the members of school management committee(SMC) and a section of parents.

Tension prevailed in the Rajnagar area on the outskirts of Agartala city after parents from the locality gathered in front of the school demanding the immediate removal of the two teachers.

According to the parents, the two teachers had taken advantage of their position and allegedly made indecent proposals to the students.

Speaking to reporters, Nath said, “As soon as I came to know about the incident, a departmental inquiry led by District Education Officer has been ordered and the probe is underway. For impartial investigation, both the teachers have been suspended from the school”.

“I have personally talked to the parents of the area and their main demand is to remove the teachers. Accordingly, they have been removed for the smooth functioning of the school starting today. The SMC has played a very praiseworthy role in controlling the situation”, he added.

On the investigation, he said, “The inquiry report will be laid before the department within six to seven days and certainly action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry report”.