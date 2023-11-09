Agartala: The Tripura CPIM state committee secretary, Jitendra Chaudhury, has urged Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged murder of a minor girl.

Chaudhury, who is also an MLA, asserted in a letter that Dipashree Das, a schoolgirl, was purportedly killed about a month ago.

The tragic incident occurred within the confines of Biplab Sen’s residence in Kalachhara, Subroom, South Tripura district.

This was allegedly justified under the pretext of ‘Suddhikaran’ (Sanctification) merely because she was involved with a boy of a different religion.

Despite the passage of time, Chaudhury expressed concern that the police have not taken substantial steps towards apprehending the culprits responsible for her murder or uncovering the truth.

Furthermore, he noted that neither the Chairperson of the Tripura Women Commission nor any of its members has yet met with the victim’s family to assess the situation.

Surprisingly, they visited Biplab Sen’s house, the alleged perpetrator, where, according to eyewitnesses, they were treated hospitably, including being served food.

Chaudhury pointed out that it is customary for the Commission to issue a statement to the press after visiting any location related to cases of violence or injustice against women.

However, in this instance, the Women’s Commission has remained conspicuously silent.

He also highlighted that Biplab Sen, who is considered a key suspect, has had closed-door meetings with the Officer-In-Charge of Manubazar Police Station on several occasions.

The victim’s father has verbally accused Biplab Sen of offering him a substantial sum of money, ranging from Rs. 15 to 20 lakh, through a relative, in an attempt to settle the case outside of court.

This offer was firmly declined by the family.

Given these circumstances, Chaudhury implored the Chief Minister to form an SIT to conduct a thorough investigation into the case, starting with the immediate arrest of the prime suspect, Biplab Sen.