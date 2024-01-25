Agartala: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) unveiling the tentative dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, speculations arise about a minor reshuffle in the state cabinet, potentially welcoming three new ministers.

Insiders from the state BJP have disclosed that an initial meeting addressing this matter recently transpired.

The Election Commission’s announcement has triggered political deliberations within the party, focusing on optimizing the efficiency of the state cabinet.

While the specifics of the reshuffle remain undisclosed, sources hint at a strategic move to infuse new perspectives and expertise in preparation for the impending electoral challenges.

A BJP leader shared insights, stating, “The state BJP leadership is actively assessing potential candidates for ministerial roles, considering factors such as experience, administrative prowess, and regional representation. The imminent reshuffle is seen as a strategic maneuver to strengthen the government’s performance and tackle key state issues.”

He revealed that the reshuffle was initially slated for a few months ago but faced delays for various reasons.

Attempts were made by both central and state leadership to incorporate Tipra Motha into their alliance and include some of its MLAs in the state cabinet.

However, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the chief of Tipra Motha, vehemently opposed such proposals.

Political analysts suggest that this reshuffle aligns with the party’s commitment to effective governance and responsive leadership.

The infusion of new faces is anticipated to rejuvenate the cabinet, fostering a dynamic approach to governance and public service.

“As Tripura gears up for the Lok Sabha polls, the expected cabinet reshuffle underscores the BJP’s proactive approach to ensure a robust and cohesive administration. Final decisions on ministerial appointments are likely to be announced in the coming weeks, paving the way for a renewed governance agenda in the state,” added the source.