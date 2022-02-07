GUWAHATI: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has reportedly decided to snap ties with Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), Anandabazar Patrika reported.

According to reports, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself has taken up the matter amid widespread protests across the state over candidates’ lists for civic polls.

Prashant Kishor texted Mamata Banerjee saying I-PAC doesn’t want to work with TMC in Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, two days ago. In reply, Banerjee wrote, “Thank You”.

Among others, state ministers were not happy with I-PAC’s influence over government departments.

Earlier in December last year, reports of a rift between the two emerged, though the TMC dismissed reports of a difference of opinion between the party and I-PAC.

“There is absolutely NO MERIT in the hugely speculative and unsubstantiated reporting regarding the difference of opinion or working relationship between TMC and I-PAC,” TMC had said in a tweet.