Guwahati: A 33-year-old Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan Dhanjit Das from Assam who got married 46 days ago and returned to duty in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh a few days ago shot himself with his service rifle while on duty on Sunday.

The police in Kangra are trying to find out the reason why Das took this extreme step who had just returned from his honeymoon.

According to reports, Das hailed from Barbang Kumarpara from Assam’s Bajali.

Das was on duty at the main gate of SSB Sapri under the jurisdiction of Jwalamukhi Police Station in Kangra where he allegedly shot himself.

He was immediately rushed to Civil Hospital Jwalamukhi for immediate medical attention, but considering his critical condition of the jawan was referred to TMC. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

The SSB jawan got married on the 2nd of November, 2023.