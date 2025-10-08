Guwahati: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, raised concerns about the worsening flood situation in North Bengal, linking it to the growing number of hydroelectric projects in neighboring Sikkim.

During her visit to the region, she highlighted how water from Sikkim and Bhutan, flowing through the Teesta and Sankosh rivers, has caused severe flooding in several parts of West Bengal.

Banerjee, addressing the issue, stated, “The geographical location of West Bengal is like a boat. Whenever floods occur in Nepal or Sikkim, the water naturally flows down to Bengal.”

She further criticized the hydroelectric projects in Sikkim, claiming they obstruct the natural flow of water and have contributed to the overflow of the Teesta river, which has overwhelmed the state’s river system.

“Because of these hydel projects in Sikkim, the water is not flowing properly, causing the Teesta to overflow,” she explained.

The Chief Minister also voiced frustration over the large number of hydro-power projects in Sikkim, questioning how authorities approved these projects despite the potential risks.

She said, “I don’t understand how they granted permission for so many hydro-power projects. We tried two ourselves, and even those were not very successful,” while speaking to families of landslide victims in Dudhey under Mirik block.

While Banerjee made it clear that she has no animosity toward Sikkim, she urged caution regarding the construction of river-based projects, stressing that blocking the natural flow of rivers leads to disastrous consequences like floods and landslides.

“If the natural flow of rivers is blocked, how can floods and landslides be controlled? The government should have thought more carefully before allowing so many river-based projects,” she remarked.

Banerjee also emphasized that water releases from Sikkim and Bhutan are the primary cause of the recurring floods in Bengal.

She said, “I have repeatedly urged the Centre to establish an Indo-Bhutan River Commission, but there has been no response so far,” calling for improved cooperation in managing cross-border river systems.

Additionally, Banerjee cited a lack of proper dredging, desiltation, and unilateral water releases from DVC-controlled dams as significant contributors to the flood crisis.

“In times of crisis, politics must never take precedence over people’s lives. The state government stands firmly with those affected,” she declared.

She also urged the public to stay calm and resist provocation, stressing the importance of compassion and unity in these challenging times.