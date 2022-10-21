GANGTOK: Commercial airliner SpiceJet has decided to suspend its operations in Sikkim from October 30.

Notably, SpiceJet is the only commercial airliner that operates daily flights to and from the Pakyong airport in Sikkim.

SpiceJet has decided to suspend its services in Sikkim due to “operational constraints”.

The airlines has informed that bad weather and low visibility were bottlenecks that led to the decision of suspending operations in Sikkim.

“Pakyong is a VFR (Visual Flight Rules) airport and does not have instrument landing facilities To avoid inconvenience to our passengers, flight operations have been temporarily suspended. We will share an update once the services resume,” SpiceJet informed.

According to reports, SpiceJet suffered significant losses during the monsoon season when the carrier had to cancel flights due to bad weather in Sikkim.