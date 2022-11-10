GANGTOK: The voting process for the panchayat elections in Sikkim ended peacefully on Thursday.

Polling was held for as many as 1147 panchayat wards in Sikkim.

Moreover, polling was also held for 122 zilla panchayat territorial constituencies across Sikkim.

Panchayat polls were held across six districts of Sikkim on Thursday.

Interestingly, panchayat elections in Sikkim were held without party symbols.

No incident of violence was reported from any part of the state .

408 candidates contesting for 103 zilla panchayat seats.

On the other hand, 19 zilla parishad seats were decided uncontested.

Meanwhile, 448 panchayat wards in Sikkim were decided uncontested.

1675 candidates were in fray for the rest of the panchayat wards seats in Sikkim.

A total of 3.60 lakh people were eligible to vote in the panchayat elections in Sikkim.

EVMs were used for the panchayat elections in Sikkim.