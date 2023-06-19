GANGTOK: Landslides in West Sikkim have damaged over 100 houses and swept away bridges in the district.

Incessant rainfall over the past few days in Sikkim have caused flash floods along the upper reaches of College Khola Valley.

A major bridge at Simphok in College Khola Valley of Sikkim was swept away due to the flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall.

The Dentam sub-division under Gyalshing district of Sikkim also bore the brunt of the landslides, as houses and roads were damaged.

Agricultural land and livestock have also been affected due to flash floods and landslides in Sikkim.

A suspension bridge over College Khola at Lower Sapung in Sikkim has been washed away due to the mudslides.

Meanwhile, restoration works of roads and bridges have started, officials informed.

With the advent of monsoon season in Sikkim, floods and landslides have been wreaking havoc in the Himalayan state.

Several major roads connecting key areas and towns of the state have been washed away in the floods and landslides.

Moreover, several key rivers in the Himalayan state are also flowing above the danger level mark.