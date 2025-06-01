Guwahati: Massive landslides, triggered by relentless rain, blocked North Sikkim’s main arterial road, stranding nearly 1,500 tourists in various areas, officials stated on Sunday.

The challenging weather conditions have also severely hampered the search for eight individuals missing after their vehicle plunged into the raging Teesta River in Sikkim on Thursday night.

According to officials, 115 tourists are currently stuck in Lachen and a larger group of 1,350 in Lachung.

Due to the harsh conditions, Mangan’s SP Sonam Detchu Bhutia advised tourists to remain in their hotels until the authorities cleared the road area, as multiple landslides have closed exit points in both directions.

Heavy rainfall and a dangerously swollen Teesta River forced officials to suspend the search on Sunday for the eight missing tourists, including the vehicle’s driver.

Officials confirmed one death and the rescue of two others, Swayam Supratim Nayak and Sairaj Jena from Odisha, who are now receiving treatment at STNM Hospital in Gangtok, Sikkim.

Notably, the ill-fated vehicle, carrying 11 tourists, plunged over 1,000 feet into the Teesta River near Munsithang along the Lachen-Lachung highway on Thursday night. Mangan’s District Collector Anant Jain is overseeing the rescue efforts at the accident site.

Meanwhile, Incessant rainfall lashed the district throughout the day, particularly the Chungthang sub-division.

Officials stated that the authority had restored the power supply this evening and is currently working to restore drinking water by Sunday. They also restored mobile connectivity around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Numerous landslides continue to keep the route from Pegong (Chungthang) to Phidang via Shipgyer and Sangkalang closed, despite officials partially restoring the Lachung road on Sunday evening.

“Officials added that they did not issue tourist permits for visiting North Sikkim today and will not issue tomorrow.”