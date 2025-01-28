Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in Sikkim University.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior/Senior Research Fellow (01) and Field Cum Lab attendant (FCLA) (02) in the research project titled “DST’s CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE ON WATER RESOURCES, CRYOSPHERE AND CLIMATE CHANGE STUDIES” in the Department of Geology. Sikkim University presently at Gangtok, the capital town of Sikkim operates from several hired buildings located along NH-10. The main administrative office of the University is at Samdur, 6th Mile, Tadong. The permanent campus of the University is coming up at Yangang in South Sikkim. The nearest airport and railway station are Bagdogra and New Jalpaiguri respectively.

Name of post : Junior/Senior Research Fellow (JRF/SRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications:

Post Graduate Degree in Environmental Sciences/ Geophysics/ Glaciology/Geology/Remote Sensing and GIS/Geo-informatics/any other relevant disciplines with NET/GATE or any national level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and Institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc., IISER, etc. Applicant must have experience in climate change studies/geophysical studies/ glacial studies/mathematical modelling/ geochemical analytical techniques and data interpretation.

Remuneration: Rs.31,000.00 (Rs.35,000.00 in case of two-year experience) + 8 % HRA per month.

Name of post : Field Cum Lab attendant (FCLA)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications:

Graduates in relevant discipline and working experience in analytical instrumentations/field work in glaciers.

Maximum Age: 50 Years

Remuneration: Rs. 18000.00 +8% HRA

How to apply :

Candidates with adequate qualifications and appropriate experience may apply online through the Google Form https://forms.gle/tdRj7zRQrnGVnjQa6 latest by 05th February 2025.

The shortlisted applicants will get information through email for the online interview which is

tentatively on 10th February 2025.

Only shortlisted candidates will be informed through email and interviewed.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here