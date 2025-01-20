Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in Sikkim Manipal University.

Sikkim Manipal University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Purchase Manager. Sikkim Manipal University, State Private University, UGC, NMC AICTE and INC approved established in 1995 and accredited by NAAC with A+ grade (3.28/4), NIRF University Ranking 2023 (Rank-Band: 101-150) offers a wide range of Doctoral, Postgraduate and Undergraduate programs. With Online Manipal 360° learning experience, it has created a holistic learning ecosystem that enables students to experience learning through meaningful, engaging, and diverse ways. Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) formerly known as Sikkim Manipal University of Health, Medical and Technological Sciences came into existence as a result of the agreement signed between the Government of Sikkim and the Manipal Pai Foundation, with the aim of imparting exemplary education and health care services in the state of Sikkim and country wide. It is the first ever Public Private Partnership in the country for higher Education and Health Care Services. The University has two campuses: Medical campus and the Technology campus.

Name of post : Purchase Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

MBA/PGD in Business Management/ Supply Chain Management/ Materials Management

Experience :

Minimum 8 years of experience with at least 3 years of experience in managerial level along with-

Experience in procurement or a related field Understanding of supply chain procedures Experience with purchasing software Ability to identify market trends and make decisions Good analytical skills

Job Roles :

The incumbent will be responsible for procurement of all goods & services of the University, which

includes:

Develop, lead, negotiate and execute purchasing strategies Registration of vendors for procurement of various materials / consumables Finalisation of Annual Rate Contracts, budget estimates, service agreements and Technical & Commercial bids for work contracts Monitor stock levels and place orders as per the guidelines

How to apply :

Candidates may email their CV at [email protected] by January 31,2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here