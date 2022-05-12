GANGTOK: The Sikkim government has put a ban on earth excavation for construction works in the state during the monsoon season.

The four-month ban on excavation, announced by the Sikkim government, will come into force on June 1 and continue till September 30.

The Sikkim urban development department, in a notification, informed that earth excavation for construction works has been prohibited during the monsoon season.

The notification from the Sikkim urban development department also added that no construction permits shall be issued during the ban period.

Anyone found carrying out construction works in contravention of the notification will be penalised, it said.

Notably, landslides in big numbers are being reported from Sikkim during the monsoon period.