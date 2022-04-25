Guwahati: First Nepali-Hindi bilingual film, Broken Wings, on Gorkhaland agitation will premiere in Gangtok on April 29.

The film will be released simultaneously in theatres across India on that day.

The film, made by Darjeeling-based debutant filmmaker Shenpenn Khymsar, is based on true events, with the story set against the backdrop of the Gorkhaland movement in the Darjeeling Hills.

The story of the film is set from 1988 to 1992, against the backdrop of the Gorkhaland agitation.

The story revolves around a local boy falling in love with the daughter of a district magistrate.

The cast of the film is a mix of actors from the mountain and veterans.

The cast includes Endo, Sunakshi Grover, Vinay Pathak, Shubhdeep Raha, Neetu Panday, Reuben Pradhan, Nima Sherpa, Mingma Lhamo Tamang, and Bhavya Sharma.