GANGTOK: Union home minister Amit Shah will visit the Himalayan state of Sikkim on October 7.

Union home minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Sikkim, will inaugurate a day-long conclave in Gangtok.

The conclave has been titled: “Eastern and North-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperative Conclave”.

The theme of the conclave is “Resilient Eastern and North-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperatives- Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities”.

The conclave has been organised by National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Ltd (NCDFI).

Top ministers of Sikkim, including CM PS Tamang, will also attend the inauguration ceremony.

(More details awaited)