GANGTOK: As many as five political parties in Sikkim have been delisted by the election commission of India (ECI).

The five political parties from Sikkim are among 86 parties across the country to have been delisted by the ECI.

The development was informed by the office of the Sikkim chief election officer (CEO).

The delisted political parties from Sikkim are: Sikkim Gorkha Prajatantrik Party (SGPP), Sikkim Himali Rajya Parishad Party (SHRPP), Sikkim Jan-Ekta Party (SJEP), Sikkim Liberation Party (SLP) and Sikkim Sangram Parishad (SSP).

The Sikkim CEO’s office further said that if any of the delisted political party from the state felt aggrieved with this decision, they can approach the Sikkim CEO office or the ECI within 30 days.