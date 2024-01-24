Guwahati: Amidst the escalation of words between Senior Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the latter took to X and said that the Congress leader has ‘set a new standard for being a darpok’.

In his tweet, the Assam Chief Minister wrote, “Interesting. After instigating Congress workers to orchestrate violence, Rahul Gandhi (who is on a Bus Yatra) quietly came out of his fancy bus and fled the city in a small car to Hajo, his next destination. Rahul has set a new standard for being a Darpok. Ha ha.”

The incident refers to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra being stopped to enter Guwahati city by Assam police and Rahul Gandhi watching the Congress workers quietly and then leaving the city after the Yatra was stopped.

Assam Chief Minister said on Tuesday that a case has been registered against several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and other party workers.

The legal action follows clashes between Congress workers and the police, triggered by the denial of permission for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to pass through Guwahati’s main routes.

Chief Minister Sarma stated that the FIR had been filed by the police due to “wanton acts of violence, provocation, damage to public property, and assault on police personnel today (January 23) by Congress members.”

In a tweet, Sarma detailed the charges against the individuals involved. “With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation, damage to public property, and assault on police personnel today by Cong members, an FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar, and other individuals under section 120(B)143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act,” Sarma wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, during a public address in Barpeta, Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Sarma, alleging his involvement in corruption, land grabbing, and inciting religious divisions.

He claimed Sarma uses his power to benefit his own businesses and silence dissent.