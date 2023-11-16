Agartala: In a significant victory for its anti-drug campaign, Tripura Police successfully intercepted a 12-wheeler lorry on Thursday, seizing a substantial 263 kg of dry ganja at Churaibari in the North district.

The driver, Narayan Chandra Sarkar, found at the wheel, was promptly arrested and charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

North District Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty disclosed that a tip-off alerted the police to the transportation of a large ganja consignment from Agartala to Guwahati via Churaibari.

Acting swiftly on this information, the police intercepted the lorry with registration number NL01AG5879 around noon and conducted a meticulous search, revealing 39 concealed packets of dry cannabis within the empty vehicle.

Chakraborty emphasized that the market value of the confiscated ganja is estimated at Rs 4 lakh.

The arrested driver, Sarkar, a resident of Bhattapukur in the AD police station area, admitted to smuggling the contraband from Agartala to Guwahati.

Churaibari police station has initiated further investigations to apprehend additional culprits involved in this illegal operation.