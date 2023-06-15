GUWAHATI: The Northeast Zone squad for the 2023 edition of the Duleep has been announced.

The Northeast Zone team will be led by Rongsen Jonathan in the upcoming Duleep Trophy tournament.

Rongsen Jonathan is an all-rounder from Nagaland.

On the other hand, Nilesh Lamichaney from Sikkim has been named as the vice-captain of the Northeast Zone team.

Sikkim’s Sonam Palden Bhutia will be the coach of the Northeast Zone team.

On the other hand, Manipur’s Th Kamlesh will be the physio of the team, while Meghalaya’s Vikash S Chauhan will be the trainer.

Dister Marbaniang has been named as the manager of the Northeast Zone team for the Duleep Trophy tournament.

Currently the team is undergoing a 11-day camp at the Nagaland Cricket Association Ground in Sovima near Dimapur.

Northeast Zone: Rongsen Jonathan(captain), Nilesh Lamichaney (vice-captain), Kishan Lyngdoh, Langlonyamba, A.R. Ahlawat, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Prafullamani (wicketkeeper), Dippu Sangma, Jotin Pheiroijam, Imliwati Lemtur, Palzor Tamang, Kishan Sinha, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Rajkumar Rex Singh, Nagaho Chishi. Reserves: Lee Yong Lepcha, Nabam Abo, Dika Ralte.

Duleep Trophy will mark the beginning of the senior men’s 2023-24 domestic cricket season in India.

The Duleep Trophy was reintroduced after a three-season gap last year with the West Zone emerging champion after beating South Zone in the final held in Coimbatore.

All matches of the 2023 edition of Duleep Trophy are slated to take place in Bengaluru.

The final will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from July 12-16.

The Duleep Trophy will retain its zonal format where the tournament begins with a quarterfinal bracket.

The finalists of the 2022-23 season – West Zone and South Zone – will directly receive a semifinal berth. Meanwhile, Central Zone, North Zone, the North East Zone and East Zone will clash in the quarterfinal matches.

All matches save the final will be four-day contests.