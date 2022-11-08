NEW DELHI: All villages in the Northeast region of India will be connected with 4G networks by December 2023.

This was stated by union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday.

Rijiju made this statement after chairing a 4G saturation project meeting in New Delhi.

The 4G saturation project intends to expand 4G network services to all inhabited villages in the Northeast.

No remote area should remain unconnected, said union minister Kiren Rijiju.

By December 2023, all inhabited villages of the Northeast and border areas must be connected by the 4G network, Rijiju told PTI.

Rijiju said that the purpose of the meeting was to ensure coordination among different stakeholders, bring all of them on board and fill the gap if any.

Reviewed the 4G Saturation project for providing 4G Mobile Service to all inhabited villages of the Northeast. Secretary, Telecom & officials including from Armed Forces attended. Proper coordination is worked out to complete the project timely, he tweeted.