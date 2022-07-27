GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has been relentlessly operating freight train services following the restoration of Lumding – Badarpur hill section.

NF Railway resumed its freight services from midnight of July 12.

NF Railway prioritized to fill up the shortage of essential and construction commodities at the hill states of the Northeast with utmost urgency.

52 freight rakes were unloaded at different points of the affected states from July 13 to July 24, the NF Railway informed in a statement.

“Transportation of freight trains with essential commodities were given preference to avoid shortage in the affected regions,” the NF Railway stated.

It added: “21 rakes of food grains, 06 rakes of POL products like petrol, diesel etc., 02 rakes with sugar and 01 rake each with maize and edible oil were unloaded at various locations of Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and South Assam.”

Freight trains with other commodities were also unloaded.

“15 rakes of stone chips and ballast, 01 rake each of cement, fly ash and bleaching powder were unloaded at various locations of Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and South Assam,” the NF Railway informed.

“Moreover, 02 container rakes and 01 rake loaded with automobile were unloaded at Jirania in Tripura,” it added.

NF Railway also brought back the empty freight rakes that were stuck in different stations of the devastated hill section since last two months.

It may be mentioned here that, as a result of incessant rain, both railways and roadways in the Dima Hasao district got cut off with rest of the country by rail connectivity from the second week of May.

“By operating numerous numbers of freight trains, NF Railway is providing a major relief for the people of affected areas to deal with the day-to-day commodities,” said the NF Railway.

NF Railway also resumed the services of passenger carrying trains from July 22.

Train connecting all the major cities of India from Tripura and Barak Valley of Assam have already been started, apart from local passenger and intercity trains for the benefit of passengers in Manipur and Mizoram also.