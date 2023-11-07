Guwahati: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has sanctioned land to the tune of 4000 square meters for a new Assam Bhawan to be constructed in the Dwarka area.

DDA had earlier sanctioned land of 1000 square meters but it has now been extended four times to 4000 square meters to make it one of the finest places to visit for the people in need from Assam.

Assam cabinet minister for Panchayat and Rural Development, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, General Administration, and Law and Justice Department, Ranjeet Kumar Dass took to his X handle to inform everyone.

He wrote, “New beginnings in the heart of Delhi! Delhi Development Authority allotted 4000 Sqm of prime land in Dwarka to the Govt of Assam for a new Assam Bhawan. The Department has already issued a Financial Sanction and Ceiling Amount of Rs.32,30,34,892 for the land. It will undoubtedly be a valuable asset in the days ahead.”

The Assam Bhawan will be constructed with a total cost of Rs 32 crore.

Earlier in April this year, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for a new Assam House in Delhi which was supposed to be 1000 square meters, where he stated that “the new Assam House will cater to the needs of patients and students while the other two will be used by officials.”

The old Assam House and the Assam Bhavan are located in Chanakyapuri.

The Chief Minister then said, “A large number of patients from Assam visit Delhi regularly for treatment for various ailments while a sizeable number of students belonging to the State also study in the national capital.”