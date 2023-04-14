IMPHAL: Along the Assam-Manipur border, a new centre of the All India Radio Transmission is being stalled by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, and Prasar Bharati, New Delhi.

A sufficient budget of Rs. 2500 crore had already been allocated for the same purpose and also to increase the network of AIR and DD, Imphal, an official statement said here on Thursday.

A high-ranking team comprising the Official of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, and Prasar Bharati, New Delhi visited the bordering District of Manipur-Jiribam bordering Assam to evaluate the feasibility of the newly installed All India Radio Transmission Centre on April 13.

The Transmission Centre is to be manned by AIR Imphal and relay different programmes/news originating from AIR Imphal and AIR New Delhi.

The team also interacted with the officials of District Administration, Jiribam and villagers to obtain comments and suggestions regarding the installation of the Transmission Centre.

The team was led by N Sanatomba Singh, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

He was assisted by a technical team comprising M Rajendran, under secretary, M/o I & B, Anjani Kumar, DDG (CG & PBB), PBS New Delhi, and SM Tanwar Alam, DDG Guwahati (NER) AIR.

The team was supported by N Nandakumar, Director (E/HoO), AIR Imphal, and K P Yadav, AD (E) AIR Silchar, and Somarjit Singh, DD (E) DDK, Silchar.