GUWAHATI: Nepali Gurkhas, believed to be the most fearsome warriors in the world, are reported to be joining private military companies.

According to reports, many Nepali Gurkhas have joined the Wagner group, a Russian private military company.

It may be mentioned here that the Nepali Gurkhas are being lured to join the private military companies like the Wagner group after an end to their recruitment in the Indian Army.

A 200-year-old process of recruitment of Gurkhas into the Indian Army was ended by Nepal after the Indian government last year replaced long-term employment with shorter contracts tenure and no pension under the Agnipath scheme.

On the other hand, Russia have extended citizenship to Nepali youths, which is also seen as a big attraction for Gurkhas.

On May 16, Russian authorities made it easy to access Russian citizenship after one year of military service. Since then, hundreds of Nepali youths have joined Russian forces as contract soldiers, The Diplomat reported recently.

Furthermore, China is also mulling to recruit Nepali Gurkhas into its military.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has slammed the Indian government for shutting the door on Nepali Gurkhas from joining the Indian Army.

“The ill-conceived Agnipath scheme has interrupted a 200-year old recruitment process and no Gurkha soldiers will be entering the Indian Army in 2023,” Jairam Ramesh said.

“This disruption is leading to Gurkhas being recruited by private military companies like the Wagner Group that recently revolted against the Russian government,” said ramesh.

He added: “There are disturbing reports that China is seeking to recruit Gurkhas, exploiting the vacuum created by Agnipath.”

“In its misguided and unilateral attempts at ‘reform’, the Modi government is once again destroying political, cultural and social capital built over decades and endangering our national security,” the Congress leader said.

Nepali Gurkhas are considered finest warriors since they were recruited by the British colonial army and have been recruited by several other countries such as India, France and Singapore.