Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu suggested people have a relook at the period before 2014 and analyse the difference between then and now.

Speaking at a public meeting at Mariyang in Upper Siang district on Tuesday morning, Khandu said that since 2014 when Narendra Modi became the prime minister the Northeast including Arunachal Pradesh witnessed unprecedented development in all sectors.

“Modi changed the erstwhile ‘Look East Policy’ to ‘Act East Policy’ that has changed life in the region,” he said.

Khandu insisted that as an aware citizen, each one should compare the times before Modi became the Prime Minister and the times after that.

He said Arunachal Pradesh has benefitted immensely under the present regime and the huge strides made in the sectors of connectivity, health, education, women empowerment, ease of living, etc are proof of the centre’s concern for the border state.

Talking about women empowerment, Khandu said that earlier governments did not have the political will to implement the Women Reservation Bill, which the Modi Government did recently.

“In the coming years, we will witness at least 30 per cent women legislators in our state legislative assembly. I believe the number will be more than that as women of our state are today no less than their male counterparts. This is women empowerment in the truest sense,” he remarked.

Referring to the proposed Siang hydropower project, the chief minister assured that it would go ahead only with prior consultation and consent of the people of the district.

“I know apprehensions are there, which are valid. I promise that all due processes of consultation will take place for the proposed project and only with people’s consent it will go ahead,” he announced.

Khandu assured that with the support of the central government, his government has been leaving no stone unturned to make life easier for the people.

Taking development a step further in the district, Khandu inaugurated several new projects and also laid the foundation stone for several others.

The inaugurated projects include Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIP) for Sodium Moulding Area at Geku, irrigation canal from Sipi River to Yumge Sarol and Halaromiang WRC Field at Milang Lanpong, sub-division office of WRD at Mariyang, a road from Geku to Katan, Pobe Administrative Circle, extension of Mariyang Circuit House and extension of Gidi-Notko, Mariyang.

“These projects are the stepping stones towards building a progressive, inclusive and developed Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu added.

New projects for which foundations were laid are a cement concrete pavement road for Mariyang township, a multipurpose community hall at Damro, a road from Mindi-Yorbe to Govt Model College, Geku, a road from NH-513, Padu to Circle HQ Katan and a PWD Road to Peki-Modi.

Also present were Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, Health Minister AloLibang and MLAs Kanggong Taku, Ojing Tasing, Kaling Moyong and KentoJini.