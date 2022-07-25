Dimapur: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) on Monday said fairly widespread or widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected in isolated places in the state.

This is likely to happen due to the strong lower-level south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India from July 27 to July 29.

In its weather updates for the coming days, the NDMSA said moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely in the districts of Kiphire, Kohima, Longleng, Mokokchung, Mon, Peren, Phek, Tuensang, Noklak and Wokha during July 26 to July 28.

“It is therefore important to take necessary precautionary measures during this time and exercise caution from lightning strikes and gale winds which may cause disruption to road transport, communication and other infrastructures,” the update said.

Stating that the monsoon period can cause incidents of extreme weather events, the NSDMA urged the public to be vigilant during this pre-monsoon period and not to shelter under large trees and near the river banks to prevent unnecessary risk to life from lightning and flash flood.