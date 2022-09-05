Dimapur: The unified rooftop solar (RTS) web portal was launched in Nagaland on Monday for maximum use of solar energy and reduction in electricity bills for users in the residential sector.

Adviser to power department Tovihoto Ayemi launched the portal at his office chamber at the civil secretariat in Kohima.

Speaking on the rooftop solar scheme, Ayemi asked the power department to coordinate with the new and renewable energy department in order to materialize the rooftop solar system.

He said the department should reach out to all the citizens for implementation of the scheme and ensure that quality facility is provided.

Ayemi directed it to create awareness among the people that such facilities are available for them.

Presenting a brief description of the scheme, nodal officer of rooftop solar (RTS) Atoho Jakhalu said rooftop solar is a system consisting of solar photovoltaic power plants installed mainly on the roof of a building where valid and live electricity connection has been provided by the concerned power utilities (DISCOMS).

Informing that typically 1 KWp RTS plants requires about 10 square meter area, Jakhalu said the power generated can then be used either for captive consumption of the premises or can be fed into the grid and be adjusted in the electricity bill. He added that the RTS plants help DISCOMs in reducing transmission and distribution losses of power.

Jakhalu also said consumption and generation are co-located and the quantum of energy generated by the RTS systems will be accounted towards the DISCOMs renewable purchase obligation compliance.

Chief engineer (distribution and revenue) Tiameren Walling said the applicants for RTS plants must have electricity bill in their own name for applying with necessary supporting documents like ID cards or the latest electricity bill. He also said they can also apply online.

Principal secretary (power) KD Vizo appreciated the power department for the launch of the unified rooftop solar web portal which, he said, is very important for the residential sector.