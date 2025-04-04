Dimapur: A three-member research team from Nagaland undertook a study to assess the impact of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the state academically.

The research was undertaken under project director Prof Ashutosh Tripathi, HoD, Department of Environmental Science, Nagaland University, co-project director, Nohochem Sangtam, assistant professor, Fazl Ali College Mokokchung, and Ambirish Singh, professor, department of Chemistry, Nagaland University.

The study focused on the socio-economic and environmental impacts of the mission along with its sustainability in the region.

Addressing an awareness program on the socio-economic and environmental impact of JJM and its sustainability in Nagaland at Tuensang village panchayat hall on Friday, Prof Tripathi said the scheme has impacted the different dimensions of the lives of people, especially in Nagaland.

“It is the time for the people and community to come together for the sustainability of the scheme,” he stressed.

Briefly sharing their research activities, Tripathi said the study is purely to assess the impact of JJM in Nagaland academically.

Co-project director Sangtam emphasized the importance of the research in understanding the long-term effects of JJM on local communities and the environment.

He urged department officials and the community to take part in the research activities, especially during data collection, whose findings will provide valuable insights for future planning and policy decisions.

He also called for active participation and collaboration among local communities, government officials, and other stakeholders to ensure the success of the research.

He said their field staff would undertake village-level visits for data collection and sample analysis.