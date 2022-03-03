Dimapur: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated the cardiac care centre (CCC), a state-of-the-art health care facility with the latest offering in cardiac diagnostic and therapeutic services, at the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR) Dimapur on Thursday.

Rio said the installation of the CCC was a huge relief for the people of Nagaland as well as for the neighbouring states. Talking about the Indian heart disease scenario, he said about 45 million people out of the estimated population of more than 1.27 billion suffer from coronary artery disease.

“Since 2005, after the Referral Hospital was handed over to CIHSR, it has grown by leaps and bounds in collaboration with CMC Vellore and Emmanuel Hospital Association. The addition of CCC which is the need of the hour in our state is amazing,” Rio stated.

Expressing his appreciation and gratefulness to the CIHSR society for giving its best in providing quality health services, he advised the institute to train the government nurses and staff on how to take care of the patients and also for maintaining the hospitals.

After visiting the infrastructures and facilities of all the departments, Rio credited the CIHSR as one of the best hospital health care units in the state if not in the region.

He said the dream of a medical college at CIHSR is not far.

“If the CIHSR comes up with a medical college, it will be a huge relief for our state”, he added.

Emphasising the need for creating a friendly environment in the hospital, Rio felt the need for more plantations, good roads with proper drainages and the growing of hedges along the roads.